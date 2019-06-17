Carrickfergus company receives Queen’s Award for Enterprise

A high-tech Carrickfergus company has received royal recognition as it continues to enjoy sustained growth in international business.

Yelo was presented with The Queen’s Award for Enterprise by Mrs Joan Christie CVO OBE, Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim.

From left to right are: David Sinclair, the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, Richard Furey and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson.

The award recognises how, during the course of three consecutive financial years, Yelo saw an increase of 138 per cent in its international trade.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Christie said: “This is a very meaningful award and Her Majesty emphasises the importance of the staff to celebrate this great recognition as they are the ones who work and contribute to making Yelo a success.”

Presenting her last ever Queen’s Award before retiring from the role of Lord Lieutenant this month, Mrs Christie went on to extend congratulations to Richard Furey, managing director of the company.

Mr Christie said: “Every organisation needs a strong leader and it is someone’s individual ability, creation and vision that produces a wonderful employer like Yelo.”

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson addressing the audience at the award presentation.

Founded in 1983 and employing over 50 people at its purpose-built Trooperslane Industrial Estate factory, the company designs, develops and manufactures sophisticated automated equipment for testing and measuring the performance of lasers, radar systems and electronic products. It exports its products to the United States, China and Europe.

The presentation was also attended by East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow.

Speaking at the even, Mr Wilson MP said: “SMEs are the drivers of our economy. Yelo are a great example of a company that have moved away from traditional manufacturing towards manufacturing of the 21st century.

“It’s great to celebrate a success story of people who come to work every day, dedicated to growing the company, proud of the work they do and who not only make a success of the company, but help make a success of the country.”

The Queen’s Awards for Enterprise is a programme for British businesses and other organisations which excel at international trade, innovation or sustainable development. They are the highest official UK awards for British businesses. The award winners are approved by The Queen, on the advice of the Prime Minister.

When Yelo opened its new £2million 25,000 sq ft facility in Carrickfergus in November 2017, it was hailed as an endorsement of the borough as a great place to do business.