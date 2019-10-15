Carrickfergus gets high-tech jobs boost with £1.7m investment

A Carrickergus web-hosting solutions company is creating five new high-tech jobs as part of a £1.7million investment.

Details were revealed this week at the official opening of Big Wet Fish Ltd’s (BWF) new town centre premises.

Over the last three years, BWF Ltd have doubled its turnover year on year through local and export markets, and employs 15 people.

The business, established in 2002, has committed to investing £1.7 million over the next five years with support from Mid and East Antrim’s Council’s business growth strategy, Amplify.

This includes investment into its new premises, the addition of a new co-working space -‘The Fish Tank’ - and a new data centre which is to set to create a further five high-tech jobs.

The Mayor, Cllr Maureen Morrow, said: “Amplify was created to boost the economy across the borough and I am delighted to see local businesses such as Big Wet Fish Ltd succeeding.

“BWF has worked closely with Council over the last six years; and I am delighted at the impact that the continual engagement with ourselves, and stakeholders including Invest Northern Ireland and Carrickfergus Enterprise Agency has had on this business.”

Stephen Kinkaid, managing director of BWF Ltd, said: “I am delighted at the successes we have achieved to date, and look forward to many more at our new premises at the De Courcy centre. I am very passionate about the borough and Carrickfergus; the Fish Tank gives me the opportunity to facilitate a co-working space to up and coming businesses.

“We pride ourselves in providing dedicated cloud and web hosting solutions with local customer support and I would like to thank our customers and stakeholders. I look forward to working with them for years to come.”