Carrickfergus race ace Seeley switches to pedal power for coastal challenge

Carrickfergus motorbike ace Alistair Seeley is swapping petrol power for pedal power to take part in a key event in the cycling calendar.

He will be among more than 1,000 participants in the Giant’s Causeway Coast Sportive on Saturday, June 22.

With cyclists drawn from all over Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, the 24-time record winner at the North West 200, who is an avid cyclist in his spare time, is looking forward to the challenge.

Alistair said: “I can’t wait to take part in the Giant’s Causeway Coast Sportive. I know from first-hand experience how incredible the scenery is along the routes and I’m really looking forward to enjoying the atmosphere created by over 1000 cyclists.”

The Giant’s Causeway Coast Sportive is a unique, non-competitive road cycling event held on the north coast and Glens of Antrim.

It offers participants an unforgettable cycling experience through one of Europe’s most famous coastlines.

Highlights of the route include route the Causeway Coast, the famous Dark Hedges from Game of Thrones and Bushmills, as well as the magical Glens of Antrim, Cushendun and the epic Torr head.

Gemma Lyttle, from Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland, the organisers of the event, spoke of their delight at having the champion sportsman sign up for the cycle.

“We’re delighted that Alastair has chosen to take part in the Giant’s Causeway Coast Sportive this year.

“He’ll be one of over 1000-plus participants flocking to Páirc MacUílín GAA Club in Ballycastle on Saturday 22nd June to experience the beauty of the Causeway Coast.

“We’re sure Alastair will have a fantastic time on the day, even if those hills are tougher without an engine!”

As a non-competitive cycling event, the Sportive is open to all, regardless of cycling ability.

“There are four different route choices, from the shorter 35 mile option, our new 60 mile route, and the longer 85 mile and 115 mile options.”

Registration for the event, sponsored by Decathlon Belfast and supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, is open at www.GiantsCausewayCoastSportive.com