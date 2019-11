The fallen of two World Wars and other theatres of conflict were remembered in Carrickfergus on Sunday.

Carrickfergus Branch of the Royal British Legion members were joined by veterans, representatives of the services, emergency services, youth organisations, Mid and East Antrim Council and the wider community for the morning parade and service at Joymount.

Standard bearers at Carrickfergus war memorial.

The Remembrance Sunday parade makes its way past the Town Hall.

The community turned out in numbers on Remembrance Sunday in Carrickfergus.

Cllr Cheryl Johnstonlays a wreath on behalf of Mid & East Antrim Council at Carrickfergus.