Carrickfergus travel team who faced prospect of bleak Christmas support charity’s gift appeal

Carrickfergus travel agents are teaming up with Cash for Kids to ensure that thousands of children don’t wake up on Christmas Day without presents.

The Hays Travel branch at High Street in the Co Antrim town will be collecting gift donations between now and December 14.

Sadly, this Christmas, one in three children across the UK will be living in poverty. ‘

‘Mission Christmas’ is Cash for Kids’ scheme to make Christmas a happier time for these families.

Gifts for all ages, from teddies and rattles for babies and toddlers through to perfume and aftershave for teenagers are welcome.

The branch is also ready to help out busy people this festive season by taking cash donations and finding the perfect gift on their behalf.

After the collapse of Thomas Cook in September, three employees from the Carrickfergus branch lost their jobs, two of whom had children. They were left with the prospect they wouldn’t be able to provide the Christmas they were hoping for their families.

Having been given a lifeline when Hays Travel bought their shop, the staff want to reach out to families in their community.

Kelsey Smith, branch manager, said: “We were hit hard when Thomas Cook collapsed and had a glimpse of how hard it can be for some families, especially over the festive season.

“We want to be able to ease some of the stress for parents and brighten up their children’s day, so we hope that everyone in the local community can join together and spread some holiday cheer.”

In addition to being a collection point for Mission Christmas, staff are donning their Christmas jumpers during the ‘Hays Holiday Sleigh’ on November 28 and 29 and also each Saturday until December 14. They will be donating £2 each time and customers are encouraged to donate using the charity box located in the store.