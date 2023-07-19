The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013

The project has been delayed for years, but a concerted effort is being made to have a firm commitment to the stadium’s redevelopment on the table so that Casement can be included in a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

Earlier this week, the Department for Communities, in conjunction with the GAA’s Ulster Council, put the construction contract out to tender.

The document confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m – not including VAT,” according to a report in the Irish News.

Although the now estimated £168m is vastly greater than the original redevelopment estimate of less than £80m, GAA officials have already confirmed that the sporting body will not be contributing more than the £15m they committed at the outset.

That means, with VAT included, the cost to the public purse could be more than £153m.

Speaking to the BBC in May, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was asked where the additional money was coming from.

“We’ll get the money, don’t you worry,” he replied.

At the time, UUP MLA Andy Allen accused the UK Government of being “out of sync” if it is prepared to make up a major funding shortfall to rebuild Casement Park while housing waiting lists soar.