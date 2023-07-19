News you can trust since 1737
Casement Park redevelopment cost soars to almost £170 million

The estimated cost of redeveloping Casement Park in west Belfast has risen to almost £170 million, it has been reported.
By Mark Rainey
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013The Casement Park site has not been in use since 2013
The project has been delayed for years, but a concerted effort is being made to have a firm commitment to the stadium’s redevelopment on the table so that Casement can be included in a joint bid to host Euro 2028.

Earlier this week, the Department for Communities, in conjunction with the GAA’s Ulster Council, put the construction contract out to tender.

The document confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m – not including VAT,” according to a report in the Irish News.

Although the now estimated £168m is vastly greater than the original redevelopment estimate of less than £80m, GAA officials have already confirmed that the sporting body will not be contributing more than the £15m they committed at the outset.

That means, with VAT included, the cost to the public purse could be more than £153m.

Speaking to the BBC in May, NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was asked where the additional money was coming from.

“We’ll get the money, don’t you worry,” he replied.

At the time, UUP MLA Andy Allen accused the UK Government of being “out of sync” if it is prepared to make up a major funding shortfall to rebuild Casement Park while housing waiting lists soar.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald has suggested that the Irish Government should make a contribution towards projects such as Casement Park"The coffers are full. We need to invest that money very smartly," she said.

