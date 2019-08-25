Celebration of cultural diversity draws crowds in Belfast

Thousands descended on a Belfast park for Northern Ireland's biggest annual celebration of cultural diversity.

The thirteenth Belfast Mela opened at the Botanic Gardens on Sunday with a colourful parade of dancers, music, a Chinese dragon and a giant replica elephant.

Lord Mayor John Finucane helped officially open the event, which he praised as a "fantastic celebration of our cultural and artistic diversity".

One of the highlights of the event, organised by ArtsEkta, was the parade led by the Rajasthan Heritage Brass Band, however the entertainment also included a programme of performances on the main stage as well as food, crafts and art.

Nisha Tandon, executive director, ArtsEkta, said the festival "continues to go from strength to strength".

