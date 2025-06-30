Chapter Chat: No rest for ‘King Billy’ before Scarva's annual Sham Fight

Sham Fight veterans Colin Cairns and John Adair in their respective roles of King James and King William during last year’s pageant. Pic: Graham Baalham-Curry

​He may be a ‘monarch’ on the day of the Scarva Sham Fight but there is never a chance for John Adair to have a lie-in on the morning of the annual spectacle.​

Famous for his portrayal of William of Orange in the pageant for 30 years, John laughs as he says: “There’s no option but to rise with the dawn chorus, and they say the early bird catches the worm!”

Stall-holders start arriving in the charming Co Down village around 6.00am, and John and the rest of the organising team from the Sir Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 need to be on hand to oversee developments.

“A lot of hard work goes on behind the scenes, but the camaraderie and good spirits of the organising committee, as well as the help of the overall preceptory membership, makes the task much easier,” says John.

“It’s important to say that it’s a real team effort,” he adds.

“The Sham Fight and associated parade is a major cultural and tourist attraction, and everyone gives of their best to ensure the day runs as smoothly as it possibly can for the benefit of participants and spectators.”

This year’s event will be held on Monday, July 14, with the parade starting at 10.45am – 30 minutes earlier than usual to accommodate the growing number of preceptories taking part.

Upwards of 7,000 participants will be involved in the demonstration, inclusive of sir knights and members of top-calibre bands.

“There is a total of 21 visiting preceptories, new to Scarva, from counties Antrim, Fermanagh, Londonderry, and Tyrone, and that means, as things stand currently, there will be 85 preceptories parading through Scarva,” says John.

RBP 1000 will have the honour of leading the way, accompanied by Waringsford Pipe Band, the first of 82 bands in the parade.

The scenic Scarva Demesne will echo to the sound of battle cries as the spectacle of the Sham Fight unfolds at 1.30pm.

Around 20 sir knights from the Sir Alfred Buller RBP 1000 will take on the roles of Williamite and Jacobean forces to re-enact scenes from the Battle of the Boyne.

Dressed in period costumes of the late 17th century, and carrying swords and muskets, the performers are looking forward to the usual mighty roar of appreciation going up from the crowd of excited spectators.

“The Scarva preceptory is proud to maintain the tradition of the Sham Fight, which is the last remaining one in Europe,” says John.

He will take on his customary role of King William III, with Colin Cairns once again donning the costume of King James II.

Colin is a veteran of the Sham Fight, having played the royal role for “well over 30 years”, back to when “Trevor Whitten was playing King William”.

“And I’ve never won once, so I don’t know what that’s telling me,” he laughs, adding: “If I won, there’d be real trouble!”

Sandy Heak, a long-standing member of the organising team and one of the participants in the Sham Fight, is looking forward to a “fantastic day at Scarva”.

“It is truly unique, a family-friendly event, a day when the sleepy village of Scarva comes alive to the sights and sounds of an amazing spectacle,” he says.

“With the 13th of July falling on a Sunday, this provides a break between the Twelfth celebrations on the Saturday and Scarva on the Monday, and this will mean even more spectators turning out to enjoy the Sham Fight.”

Sandy hopes the weather will be kind and add to the enjoyment of the day, with families relaxing with picnics as the mile-long procession passes through the “wonderful setting of the demesne”.

Rev William Anderson, sovereign grand master of the Royal Black Institution, is “looking forward once again to the traditional parade through the charming village of Scarva”, when the loyal order “will proudly declare our stance for the reformed Christian faith”.

“Year after year, the members of RBP 1000 deliver a wonderful day of culture and pageantry,” he says.

“The procession through the village and beautiful demesne, with preceptories carrying aloft colourful banners portraying biblical scenes, is an amazing spectacle.