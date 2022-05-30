Chapter Chat: Royal Black applauds the Queen’s lifetime of service

Queen Elizabeth sitting in a buggy during a visit by members of the royal family to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2022 last week

In its message to Buckingham Palace, the institution applauded “Her Majesty’s record of devoted service during her 70-year reign” and said she “continues to set a wonderful example of commitment and dedication in a difficult world”.

The institution said: “Her Majesty the Queen, through her outstanding leadership, is a wonderful role model and true inspiration to the nation and Commonwealth.

“We all owe Her Majesty an immense debt of gratitude for her continuing extraordinary sense of duty and service.”

The Queen during her visit to Paddington Station in London on May 17 to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project, ahead of the opening of the new 'Elizabeth Line' rail service

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said the institution is delighted to reaffirm its loyalty to Her Majesty at this momentous time in the history of the United Kingdom.

He said: “The Queen is a much-loved and respected figure across the world. Our institution holds her in the highest esteem for her sense of duty and devotion to a life of service.”

Rev Anderson referred to the words of the Queen – then Princess Elizabeth – on her 21st birthday, when she said: “I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

He said the Queen had remained steadfast to her commitment and provided “constancy of leadership for the United Kingdom and Commonwealth during times of huge social change”.

He said: “At 96, due to health issues, Her Majesty has been forced to cancel a number of engagements in recent months, including the State Opening of Parliament.

“However, her attendance at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, the opening of the Elizabeth rail line in London, and the Chelsea Flower show, has lifted the nation’s spirits.

“It bodes well for the official weekend of events, when she is expected to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for her incredible 70-year reign and make her traditional appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour.”

On the topic of anniversaries, the Royal Black Institution is now marking 20 years since the inception of its Designated Charity appeals.

The institution has a distinguished track record in charity work, raising upwards of £800,000 for various projects since its first initiative in 2002.

The organisation has been offering financial support to worthy projects during those 20 years through its biennial initiatives.

Among the recipients to have benefited from its fundraisers are the Chest, Heart and Stroke Association; Action MS; Open Doors Ministry in Sudan; Diabetes Research; Kiwoko Hospital, Uganda; Alzheimer’s Society; the Bible Society and Mission Aviation Society.

The current project – raising funds for the Somme Nursing Home in Belfast – started in 2020.

One feature of the fundraiser involved relay teams taking part in a sponsored lap – on foot and bicycle – of Northern Ireland.

Named the Centenary Circuit, and also reflecting on the 100th anniversary of the foundation of Northern Ireland, the event took place over a 10-day period last year (August 16-20 and 23-27).

Rev Anderson explained how the designated charity appeals came about: “It all started in 2002, during the Queen’s Golden Jubilee, when Sir Knight Billy Logan was leading the institution. He was behind the inauguration of the sovereign grand master’s first charity appeal, seeing it as a fitting way for the institution to mark the event.

“That first appeal raised £66,000 for Chest, Heart and Stroke NI, and since then, including that figure, our biennial projects have raised more than £800,000 for various charities which serve the entire community.”

The current initiative was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but should come to fruition over the summer.

The nursing home caters for ex-service personnel and those who have served with the police, prison, fire and ambulance services, as well as the mercantile marine.

Rev Anderson said: “The Somme Nursing Home is a magnificent facility which provides excellent care to our courageous veterans.