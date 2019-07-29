Chapter Chat: Royal Black leader hails organisers of Sham Fight

The organisers of the Scarva Sham Fight have been hailed for delivering one the best Thirteenth parades in living memory.

The high praise came from Rev William Anderson, sovereign grand master of the Royal Black Institution.

Hosted by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000, the annual clash between King William and King James and the large-scale procession through Scarva is now firmly established as a major tourist and family attraction.

This year’s event took on extra significance for RBP 1000 because the preceptory is celebrating its centenary.

“I cannot compliment the Sir Knights of RBP 1000 enough for what they achieved in Scarva on the Thirteenth,” said Rev Anderson.

“To stage an event that attracts upwards of 100,000 people, and all the planning and organising that this entails, is a remarkable achievement.

“To do it all on a voluntary basis is simply mind-boggling.

“They are to be commended for their foresight, commitment and professionalism in staging such a mammoth event.

“In fact, I would go as far as to say this year’s Sham Fight was one of the best in living memory.

“It was certainly a fitting way for RBP 1000 to celebrate reaching 100 years.”

Music, pageantry, culture and a religious service all combined to produce a memorable day for the tens of thousands who packed into Scarva from early morning, laying out their picnic rugs and deck chairs to secure their favourite vantage points.

Around 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and 90 bands took part in a parade through the Co Down village.

At the demonstration field in Scarvagh Demesne, a religious service was held, with praise led by Roughan Silver Band and renowned mezzo-soprano Emma Brown.

The highlight of the day for many is the actual Sham Fight, during which King William once again triumphed over his old foe King James, much to the delight of the crowd.

In recognition of RBP 1000 having reached the significant milestone of 100 years, members were given the honour of leading the main parade.

“We were determined that in our centenary year we would pull out all the stops to make sure the Sham Fight was a special day and everything would run smoothly,” said Craig Adair, worshipful master of RBP 1000.

“The weather was excellent, which always helps, but the feedback has been extremely positive – people have told us they really enjoyed a superb family day out, which makes all our efforts worthwhile.

“I am very proud to be worshipful master of RBP 1000 in our 100th year, and it was an honour to be at the head of the parade in Scarva – it’s an occasion I’ll never forget as long as I live.”

John Adair, a fellow member of RBP 1000 and who has played the role of King William for nearly 30 years, said: “We get a real boost from hearing that people enjoyed themselves.

“It spurs us on to do an even better job next year.

“In fact, planning is already under way for 2020 – you can’t rest on your laurels when organising the Sham Fight!”