Charity match and fun day in memory of Niall

Magheralin Village FC is holding a Memorial Game & Fun Day in memory of friend and team mate Niall O’Hanlon - with money raised going to two local charities.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 25, running from 12pm-5pm at Dollingstown FC’s Planters Park ground, Dromore Road, Dollingstown.

The day will start with a Memorial Football Match (12pm KO)

During the game you can enjoy some grub from the barbecue.

After the match you can enjoy the Bouncy Castles, Face Painting, Penalty Shoot Competition, Music and other Live Entertainment.

The Memorial Game promises to be a keenly contested affair with the Over 30s v Under 30s consisting of both current & former club members and also family and friends of Niall.

All money raised is being split 50/50 between Angel Wishes and A Fishing Day to be run by The Red Door for the young people of Magheralin.

Angel Wishes is a charity set up to provide treats to kids fighting cancer and most of all help them smile.

The charity inspired by personal heartache and set up by Gaye Kerr, a mother from Moira, in memory of her twins Brian and Helen.

The Red Door is a drop in centre for the young people of Magheralin.

Growing up in the village, Niall was a regular at The Red Door, and the club felt it fitting to work with them to run a fishing trip, like one Niall went on several years ago with The Red Door, for the young people of the village today.

Niall died after being struck by a car on New Forge Road, close to the Steps Road junction on Friday, May 11 last year.

The 25-year-old, who lived in the village and played for Magheralin Village FC, and at the time the club described him as “the heart and soul of our wee football club and village. He will be sorely missed”.

He had been one of the first players to sign for the club when it was founded in 2017.

Club mate Billy Fyffe said Niall was a “talented footballer and genuinely lovely guy”.