Chris Moncrieff: Tributes to the ‘only journalist who mattered’

Tributes have been paid following the death of legendary lobby correspondent Chris Moncrieff at 88.

The former political editor of PA and News Letter columnist, who was hailed as “the one journalist who mattered” by former prime minister Tony Blair, died in hospital yesterday after a short illness.

He retired after 32 years at Westminster in 1994, but returned to work the next day and continued to contribute to the agency until his death.

Former Tory minister Lord Heseltine said: “He was the most assiduous professional, the phrase ‘never off the job’ was invented for Chris.

“He was hugely diligent and enormously every-present.”

Pete Clifton, PA’s editor-in-chief, said: “Moncrieff was the ultimate news agency journalist - great contacts, always close to the action, working some epic hours and obsessed by getting stories out before everyone else.

“On the rare occasion he took a holiday, we could expect him to file news stories he’d picked up on the promenade. Legend gets overused, but there’s no doubt Moncrieff was a PA legend and a remarkable political reporter. We are profoundly sad today, but cheered by the many stories of Moncrieff we can share.”

He had four children with his late wife Margaret.