Following the devastating fire that destroyed the Action Cancer charity shop in Bangor in June, the local community and key businesses, led by Marks & Spencer (M&S), have rallied together to provide crucial support in reopening the store at temporary premises.

M&S played a pivotal role by donating essential visual merchandising support, including fixtures and displays, and supplying a wide range of stock across womenswear, menswear, and kidswear. This generous contribution ensured the shop had the resources to reopen successfully. Additionally, the retailer provided hands-on assistance in setting up the new location, ensuring a swift and professional recovery. With support from the Mayor of Ards & North Down, this collective effort has enabled the much-loved shop to welcome customers once again to its temporary premises at 65 Main Street, Bangor, continuing its vital role in fundraising for cancer services across Northern Ireland. The fire left the store manager and the entire Action Cancer team devastated as they faced the challenge of rebuilding their operations from scratch. However, thanks to the tremendous generosity of M&S, the shop has been able to recover and open its doors in a new location on Main Street. For several years, Action Cancer has been the regional charity partner for M&S in Northern Ireland, with both organisations working together to support life-saving cancer services. M&S's timely intervention following the fire underscores the strength of this partnership and the retailer's commitment to making a meaningful difference within the local community. Liz Lemon, store manager of Action Cancer Bangor, expressed her gratitude: "When the fire happened, I was utterly heartbroken, not just for the shop, but for the entire community who rely on us. The support we've received has been absolutely overwhelming. M&S stepping in to provide stock and equipment has made an incredible difference, and with the backing of the Mayor, we're excited to continue serving the community and raising vital funds for Action Cancer." Ryan Lemon, regional manager for M&S in Northern Ireland, said: "At M&S, we believe in making a positive impact in the communities we serve. As Action Cancer's regional charity partner, we were eager to help when we heard about the fire at the Bangor shop. It's been a privilege to provide the equipment and stock needed to get them back up and running. We're proud to stand with Action Cancer and support their incredible work across Northern Ireland." In the lead-up to the festive season, M&S has further demonstrated its commitment by continuing to support Action Cancer's fundraising efforts, reinforcing the strong partnership between the two organisations. Gareth Kirk, chief executive of Action Cancer, praised the collaborative effort, added: "This fire was a massive blow, but the community spirit we've witnessed has been truly inspiring. The swift response from M&S, along with the support of local authorities, has enabled us to get back on our feet faster than we could have imagined. M&S has been an invaluable partner over the years for our Therapeutic Services, and their continued support in this critical time will ensure that every penny raised in this shop goes towards life-saving services. We are deeply thankful to them for their dedication to Action Cancer."