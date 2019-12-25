Christmas Day free lunch initiative in Belfast venue gets more volunteer helpers than it needs

Today saw Belfast restaurant Common Grounds throw open its doors for the 13th year in a row to provide a hot dinner for those in need — and so many people volunteered to help provide the meals, some were turned away.

Joan Vaughan, one of the co-ordinators of the initiative at the University Avenue eatery, admitted that the team had been “blown away” by the generosity of people offering their time.

One of the lunch helpers, Ochre Andress

The Christmas dinner — which includes Halal and vegetarian options — is traditionally served between midday and 3pm on Christmas Day.

And Joan revealed that around 24 volunteers would be working two shifts to serve around 100 people.

She explained that as well as receiving donations to the event from people and organisations all over the Province, the restaurant had set up an online ‘Doodle poll’, so that volunteers could put their name down for jobs such as cooking a kilo of potatoes or Brussels sprouts.

Some were even coming in on Christmas Eve to set up and lay the tables.

Kitchen volunteers Dessie McVeigh, Catherine Hannan, Maureen Su and Evey Toogood

“We were actually over subscribed this year in terms of volunteers,” says Joan.

“I think people are tired of the commercialism side of Christmas, and want to give back - and take on board that old phrase, ‘it’s better to give than to receive’.

“So I think it’s just a bit of a kick back against the system really. And people really enjoy coming down to volunteer, there’s such a lovely atmosphere.” She said that Common Grounds had contacted a few hostels in order to invite members of the homeless community, and refugees and asylum seekers from across the city were expected to be in attendance, as well as “people who were just going to be on their own this Christmas.”

She continued: “We have quite a nice mix of people and generations.

Lunch organisers Djamila McFarlane and Joan Vaughan

“And people really have been reaching out and helping us, and have been so generous with their time. It really has overwhelmed us.”

Joan said that the cafe was the perfect place to host such an event as well, due to its “cosy” and intimate atmosphere. “We had a lot of comments from people last year saying they felt like they weren’t rushed away after their dinner, and were able to sit on the sofas and relax with a coffee. We’ll have some befrienders there as well who will be inconspicuous and keep an eye out just in case there are people who want to have a chat, and aren’t lonely within a crowd.”

She continued: “There are lots of other places doing this kind of thing now too, such as the Salvation Army, so the concept is growing, which is good.

“More people are becoming aware that there is an alternative to being on your own at Christmas.”

A cellist, Jane Hughes, provides music

