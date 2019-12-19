'Christmas miracle' after adored dog who fled owner's car after serious road traffic collision is found

Jack Russell 'Toby' has been found this morning - not far from where he fled the serious collision on Dunmurry Lane, Belfast.

Toby returns home

Toby went missing after a collision on Dunmurry Lane on Tuesday evening.

And he was found around the Dunmurry golf course - after a 3am sighting today.

A family member, Sasha Gillespie, who had been searching for Toby, described his finding as "a Christmas miracle".

She wants to thank everyone for sharing the news that Toby was lost on Facebook - including Pets Lost and Found, staff at Dunmurry Golf Club for their assistance.

The three car collision happened as cars were leaving Belfast just before the J2 at Stockmans Lane.

Earlier on PSNI Facebook a spokesman said: "Police attended a Road Traffic Collision in Dunmurry, Belfast.

"Unfortunately, following the incident, a little Jack Russell dog called Toby ran from one of the vehicles.

"He was last seen at Dunmurry Golf Club heading in the direction of Erinvale.

Adored Toby who has now been found

"The family are very concerned about their dog and are desperate to be reunited with him."