Church leaders in televised Christmas message say that hope must prevail

A joint choir from Armagh Royal school and St Paul’s school, Bessbrook sing out in St Patrick’s cathedral, Armagh

The message, to be relayed on the Irish Republic’s RTE One at 12.10pm today will reflect on the suffering and changes brought about in the past two years by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions and challenges, yet “prayerfully” look forward in hope to a new year.

The message, filmed in Armagh’s St Patrick’s Church of Ireland cathedral, will feature carols performed by pupils from the Royal School, Armagh and St Paul’s High School, Bessbrook.

It will also feature interviews with a local hospice nurse and a young family about those things which have sustained them through difficult days, and the difference that the Christian faith brings in their lives.

The two archbishops will also affirm the hopes of young people expressed in the church leaders’ Northern Ireland centenary “service of reflection and hope”, which took place in the Church of Ireland cathedral, Armagh in October.

• Presbyterian moderator the Rev Dr David Bruce, meanwhile, says the Christmas story is “saturated with hope” - a hope that is the “very essence of Christmas”.

Dr Bruce, in his Christmas message, said for people of faith hope is not mere wishful thinking. “Hope is the realistic and gritty trust that promises made by God will be kept. It strengthens you, it focuses you to see God has not gone away – even in exceptionally challenging, uncertain times.”

