Church of Ireland appoints Andrew Forster as new Bishop of Derry and Raphoe

A new bishop has been chosen by the Church of Ireland.

The Venerable Andrew Forster will succeed the Rt Rev Ken Good as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

Bishop Good was consecrated in 2002 and announced his retirement in October last year, before officially retiring from the post in May this year.

In October, he said one factor in choosing the date of his retirement was his wish to ensure that there was adequate time for his successor to be elected and in place before the next Lambeth Conference, which will take place in July and August 2020.

The election of his successor by the Episcopal Electoral College for the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe, meeting in St Patrick’s Cathedral, was announced on Thursday.

Archdeacon Forster has been Rector of Drumglass (Dungannon), in the Diocese of Armagh, since 2007, and Archdeacon of Ardboe since 2015.

Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Dr Richard Clarke, said: “We wish Andrew Forster every blessing on his election. I have known Andrew since he was eight-years-old.

“He has been a great colleague as an archdeacon in Armagh diocese and I know that he will bring great gifts to his new responsibilities.”

The bishop-elect said: “‘I am very much looking forward to beginning a new chapter in ministry and getting to know the diocese. I am very humbled by the fact that the church has put its trust in me to take that role.”

The bishop-elect will be consecrated as a bishop on a date to be determined.