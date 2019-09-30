Church of Ireland Bishop of Down and Dromore steps down

The leader of the Church of Ireland has paid tribute to the retiring Bishop of Down and Dromore, Harold Miller, after more than 20 years in the role.

The Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, the Most Rev Dr Richard Clarke, described Bishop Miller as a “fine liturgist and unswerving ecumenist”.

“As Bishop Harold now begins his retirement, I would like – on behalf of the Church of Ireland – to wish him and Liz every happiness and fulfilment in the future,” the archbishop said.

“But I would also want to thank him for his wonderful contribution to the life of the Church of Ireland, both in his priestly ministry, and as Bishop of Down and Dromore over the past twenty-two-and-a-half years. Bishop Harold has never ‘held back’, whether in terms of commitment, energy, enthusiasm or creativity. A fine liturgist and an unswerving ecumenist, he has given great service to the Church of Ireland, and for this we must indeed thank God.”

Harold Miller was elected Bishop of Down and Dromore in February 1997 and consecrated as bishop in St Patrick’s Cathedral, Armagh, in April of that year.

He was previously rector of the Carrigrohane Union of Parishes, in Cork (1989-1997), Church of Ireland chaplain at Queen’s University Belfast (1984-1989), chaplain and director of extension studies at St John’s College, Nottingham (1979-1984), and curate-assistant of St Nicholas, Carrickfergus (1976-1979).

He is married with two sons.