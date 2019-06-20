Church of Ireland bishop retires after over two decades

Harold Millar has today announced he is standing down as Bishop of Down and Dromore.

He has spent more than 22 years in the post, and is the longest-serving bishop of the diocese since Bishop Robert Knox retired after 37 years in 1886.

His docese covers the south-east of Ulster province.

He made the announcement during his address to the Diocesan Synod, meeting in Lurgan today.

His departure takes effect from September 30.

Bishop Millar, 69, has been ordained for 49 years.

He said: “As I look back over two decades, I truly give thanks for you, followers of Jesus Christ, in the diocese of Down and Dromore, whom I have had the privilege of getting to know and serve alongside. We have loved one another as a family, and it has been a joy to call this wonderful diocese my home.”

The bishop will give his farewell charge to the diocese at the annual Bible Week in Shankill Parish Church Lurgan, from 27-30 August.