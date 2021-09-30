Most Revd John McDowell, Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland

The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, giving a sermon in St Augustine’s Church in Londonderry, said: “It was here that St Columba built his first, and what was reputed to be his favourite, abbey and this church sits on the footprint of the original.

“From here Columba’s network of monasteries spread out across Ireland and eventually beyond, as centres of mission sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.”

He continued: “We all know the fragility of living through this pandemic and unfortunately the continued fracturing of our society, whether on sectarian, racial or economic lines, is all too real. As we seek to play our part in rebuilding church, and indeed society, I believe Columba’s example can inspire and help us.”

Bishop Andrew Forster preaches from St Augustine’s Church

Later in the day the Most Revd John McDowell, archbishop of Armagh and primate of All Ireland, expressed his continued concern at the potential for wider diplomatic and political developments to undermine many of the gains of the peace process in Northern Ireland.

He said: “I said last year that I was concerned about certain currents and developments in diplomacy and politics in and between these islands which had the potential to eat away at many of the gains, particularly in Northern Ireland, secured, for instance, by the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, and agreements on legacy.

“Those pressures remain and have, if anything intensified. And they will continue to do so as long as Northern Ireland is governed by policies which primarily respond to the needs of places other than Northern Ireland, wherever they may be.

“Indeed the whole of Ireland is beginning to be redolent of how it was in the 17th century, with the warring super-powers of Europe slugging it out for supremacy, but leaving behind social and political divisions which will be found difficult to heal.”