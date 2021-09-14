Nick Griggs (centre) with his parents and friends at the Civic Honours reception

Over the past few months the 16-year-old from Newmills has won a gold medal win in the men’s 3,000 metres at the European Athletics Under 20 Championships in Tallin, Estonia and broken youth records for the 5,000 metres and 3,000 metres.

Nick dedicated his gold medal victory in Estonia in July to his brother Josh who had died the previous month in a road accident in Banbridge.

The Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, held a Civic Honours Reception for Nick this week to recognise his achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He congratulated Nick saying: “All of this success would be exceptional at the best of times, but to do so at the age of just 16 in Estonia and all before the age of 20 illustrates the extent of your physical strength, talent and potential.

“I congratulate you on your achievements so far, knowing that there are more to come, and wish you well in your lifelong ambition to become an Olympic athlete.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry