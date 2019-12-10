Civil Service hoping to employ 300 administrative jobs - and are encouraging young Protestant males to apply

The Civil Service is recruiting to fill more than 300 administrative roles across Northern Ireland.

The starting salary for the role of administrative officer is £20,951. Applications close at noon on 23rd December.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service is encouraging groups that are under-represented in the NICS to apply - young Protestant males.

Sonya Kilpatrick, Director of Resourcing said: "Administrative Officers in the NICS play a vital role in making a difference and delivering services.

"Whether directly serving our customers or providing support to teams delivering services across the NICS, Administrative Officers are part of an organisation that touches the lives of people in Northern Ireland and across the UK, every day."

The roles are the second tier of administrative support staff in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS).

Positions are available across NI, and there will be the opportunity to give a preferred location at the application stage.

For further information about the role visit www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/Administrative-Officer.