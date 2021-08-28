CLAIRE SUGDEN: ‘Access to justice is essential to any legitimate democracy’

Justice warrior: Claire Sugden at home in her garden

Claire Sugden is a trailblazer. She was one of the youngest MLAs to be elected to the Assembly and a feisty, outspoken and progressive Justice Minister who had the enthusiastic endorsement of both sides of our orange and green divide.

In the reactionary, predominantly male, besuited population of Stormont, she stood out immediately as a woman on a mission, determined to “make victims central” to her tenure as Justice Minister.

As an Independent MLA, she almost always asks her allotted 25 questions a week, and has been deemed a member of the ‘naughty corner’ for her refusal to sit in silent complicity with government during lengthy debates in the chamber.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire doing what she does best in the 'naughty corner' at the Assembly

“I’m proud to be in the so-called naughty corner, because that is where all the MLAs who are not in government sit. We are the opposition, really, because structurally we don’t have a proper opposition at Stormont, and it’s so important then that our dissenting voices are heard. An opposition is central to democracy in my view.”

Sugden, 35, the youngest of five siblings, grew up in the Greenmount area of Coleraine, and as a child was always asking questions, something that has stood her in good stead as a politician. “But I was so inquisitive I think I started to irritate my parents,” she laughs.

Artistic at school, she was dedicated, but once got in trouble for blowing water on a classmate through a straw. Her school principal told her off, which is now somewhat embarrassing because they now sit together on the board of a community organisation.

When she was appointed Justice Minister in 2016 (her tenure ending with the collapse of the institutions in the aftermath of the 2017 RHI scandal), she says she was as surprised as the people of Northern Ireland, but it was clear very quickly that she had the ethical conscience requisite for the job: ”I’m a unionist, and that is a fundamental belief, but it does not stop me from representing people who don’t share that view. A lot of people criticised me for working with Sinn Fein, but I was looking for opportunities in order to move issues forward. I wanted to continue to do that, but I feel the optics around my unionism were undermined by misinformation. I sought as Minister to meet as many people as possible from all backgrounds and I did not go in there with any preconceptions.

Claire with her husband Andy. They married in 2019, but have been together for 16 years

“When I was Justice Minister I met victims from all backgrounds, all communities, and whatever the incident that they had been a victim of, what mattered to me was simply that they were human and they were hurting. There was something in our system that did not support that and the one thing I always wanted to do within justice was humanise it, to recognise that at the heart of the justice system are people.”

She is passionately opposed to the British government’s proposed amnesty on investigations into Troubles murders pre-1998, a proposal she feels is massively insulting to victims of both terrorist and state violence.

Her father, Arthur, came to Northern Ireland from Leeds, a soldier for the British Army, and she has had many conversations with him about the amnesty question: “My Dad came here as a soldier with the directive to look after the people of Northern Ireland and he did that to the best of his ability. But he doesn’t agree with an amnesty for veterans nor, of course, for terrorists. Because if others in the British Army did not share his commitment to looking after the people of Northern Ireland, then that undermines the work he and others like him did, and they should be held accountable for that.”

She adds: “People I have met, traumatised by atrocities or other incidents, are in emotional pain, and that will not go away, and to move forward they have a very valid expectation of justice. For me justice is allowing victims access to a process of truth recovery that could lead to a criminal conviction. In a civilised society, in a democracy, one of the key arms of governance is justice. To not have access to that is to undermine democracy but also people’s expectations in a civilised society.

“What does justice mean? It is access to that judicial process for victims of criminal behaviour and it is not for politicians to decide who can or cannot have access to justice.”

Like many who enter the political fray, Sugden did so because she felt that she could make a difference, and when her alarm goes off each morning it is the thought of helping others that gets her out of bed.

Above all she wants to see politics work for the people of this province: ”A lot of the time because of the divisive issues here, we don’t perhaps make as much progress on things as we should. We have the opportunity and power at our fingertips to improve people’s lives, yet a lot of the time we squander it on tit-for-tat politics.

“The GFA provided that we can have an opinion on the constitutional status of Northern Ireland, and I respect those who want to see a united Ireland as much as I hope they respect my desire to remain within the union, but what I find is that people disrespect and undermine each other for having those differing views.

“We need respect for difference. The lack of this is our biggest problem in Northern Ireland. We are different, we are entitled to be, and we should see this as an opportunity to learn from one another, rather than allowing differences of opinion to polarise us.”

‘LOCKDOWN MADE ME APPRECIATE FAMILY TIME MORE’

Claire, who admits to being something of a homebody with a passion for visiting gardening centres, box sets, psychological thrillers, online shopping of knick-knacks like cleaning devices and spatulas that she never ends up using, married her partner Andy in 2019. They have been together for 16 years and the key to their longevity is “really understanding each other, making each other smile - I think humour is key.”

They love to go on day trips to the North Coast when Claire is not flat-out at her constituency office as she was throughout lockdown.

“We tend to head towards the port and get an ice cream, then Bushmills for a chip, maybe the Causeway for a cheese toastie then off to Ballycastle for scampi or something. We like to eat wherever we stop off!”

What did lockdown teach her?

“What is important in life, and that for me is certainly family, who I am very close to. I missed things like getting together for somebody’s birthday or Easter and I realised how important those kind of gatherings really are to me.”

‘I’VE BEEN CRITICISED FOR THE CLOTHES I WEAR AND EVEN FOR MY EYEBROWS’

Like many women in politics and in other areas of public life, Claire is dismayed by the constant scrutiny of female body image and appearance.

Commentators have on occasion made the pertinent observation that Boris Johnson seems reluctant to drag a comb through his hair, but for the most part male politicians are not critiqued on their fashion choices, hairstyles or dress size.

“There is an unhealthy attention focused on women in public life in terms of how they look. As a woman I am conscious about my appearance almost to the point where it puts an extra burden on me when I have to stand in front of a camera,” says Claire.

“I have been criticised for some of the clothes that I wear, and for my eyebrows, strangely It’s silly. People need to know when to keep opinions to themselves.”

Not that she is a fan of cancel culture as a response to the negativity and abuse that often swirls flagrantly on social media platforms: “I hate that. Let’s cancel abhorrent opinions, let’s not cancel people.”

A feminist, Sugden believes women have an important role to play in politics, because they bring a different perspective, and, naturally would like to see more female representation at Stormont, which like Westminster, remains overwhelmingly male-dominated (and this extends, as we know, to innumerable other industries and areas of public life despite the many advances of the feminist movement).

“I think when women sit down at the table in politics with men that is how it should be. Women bring a different approach to men that balances and enhances political discussion. In my experience when women are at the table the debate is more progressive, more pragmatic. They are bringing another vital perspective that needs to be heard.”

If she were given a magic wand and could change anything at all about Northern Ireland, Sugden would recalibrate the attitude of some of our politicians.

“I would like to see them take more pride in Northern Ireland and make better use of the power that has been granted to them by the people. I find some of the views expressed at Stormont quite retrogressive and disappointing.”

She added: “I think the media could do a better job of highlighting some of the good things that politicians achieve and the good things that happen at Stormont. I don’t think constituents realise how accessible Stormont is. You are entitled to a meeting with the MLA in your constituency if you have a problem. I wish the public were informed in a more positive way about what is possible at Stormont.”

Q&A: ‘TO MY SHAME I DID ATTEND A BOYZONE REUNION CONCERT’

Tell us some of your earliest childhood memories?

I remember for primary school we had to identify rough textures, and scratching my Daddy’s stubbly face and saying ‘Gosh, that’s rough!’And those long hot summers running around the garden stripped down to your underwear going in and out of a very cold paddling pool.

School days - what subjects did you excel at and were you ever in detention?

I loved art. For a time I thought about pursuing art instead of politics. I was in detention once, for passing notes with friends in class.

Were they the happiest days of your life as the old adage goes?

I don’t think so. As an adult I have more confidence and a deeper understanding of what matters and the happiness that life affords. I’ve been happiest over the past ten years, working at a job I love, getting married and buying our own home. Who in your life makes you laugh the most?

Probably my husband Andy.

Can you describe yourself in three words?

I find it hard to describe myself because my entire job is focused on helping others, and I don’t think about what I am really like too much. But I’d say I’m honest, approachable, and accepting of others for who they are (sorry that is more than three words!) If you could have a dream dinner party to which you could invite anyone alive or dead who would you bring?

My old boss David McClarty (a former UUP and then independent MLA who passed away in 2014). It was because of him that I was given the opportunity to become an MLA and I would like to know what he thinks of my work and if I have done a good job. He was a very balanced and thoughtful politician and I took a lot of my own approach from his example. Also, I’d bring Elvis Presley, such a colourful character, and he could entertain us. And Kamala Harris.

What would you serve them if you were doing the catering?

A caprese salad which is mozzarella with fresh tomatoes and pesto, then a creamy korma, which I love to make from scratch, and to finish an apple pie made from the apples in my garden. And a good bottle of wine.

Your favourite film?

The Dark Knight.

What kind of music do you like to listen to in your down time?

Country music. But I do blast a lot of cheesy 90s stuff if I have a heavy day at work, Bon Jovi and, yes, Boyzone. I went to their reunion tour concert, to my great shame. Are you sustained by any kind of religious faith?