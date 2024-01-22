Clean-up under way after Storm Isha leaves trail of damage across Northern Ireland ... and Storm Jocelyn is due to arrive on Tuesday
and live on Freeview channel 276
As the clean-up began on roads and repairs were made to power lines, further weather alerts were issued ahead of Storm Jocelyn’s arrival on Tuesday, which forecasters warned could cause further damage to already weakened structures.
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said on Monday morning that 40,000 customers were without power, with 53,000 hit by outages at the height of the storm.
The ESB said 155,000 homes and businesses were without power by 12.35pm, down from 230,000 at its peak, with the worst-impacted areas in the north west.
Authorities in Northern Ireland and the Republic have reported fallen trees on roads and urged people not to try to move trees as there may be electricity lines tangled in them.
Dublin Airport said winds had eased and the first wave of flights on Monday continued “without restrictions”, but because of delays caused by Storm Isha, 29 flights in and out of Dublin had been cancelled on Monday.
In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning was in place for all counties until noon on Monday.
On Tuesday, Storm Jocelyn is to bring further risk of large waves along coastal areas, difficult travelling conditions, fallen trees, damage to power lines, and possible damage to already weakened structures.
In Northern Ireland, Yellow wind warnings will be in place for the whole province, with strong winds expected from 4pm on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.
Status Orange warnings will be in place on Tuesday from 6pm until midnight for Galway and Mayo, and from 6pm on Tuesday until 2am on Wednesday for Donegal.
Status Yellow warnings are in place for all other counties in the Republic from Tuesday afternoon until the early hours of Wednesday.