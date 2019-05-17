Clubs join for sponsored run event

St Peter’s GAA and Lurgan Tigers Rugby are teaming up to take part in a ‘Run 4 Lurgan’.

The sponsored run will take place on Friday, June 7, starting at 6pm.

Running teams will leave their own club grounds and will meet in Lurgan town centre to exchange batons.

They will then run together along Windsor Avenue to complete a lap of the park.

The run is supported by the European Union’s Peace IV Programme.

Lurgan Rugby Club have received grant aid from the European Union to promote cross-community engagement across the town.

The rugby club and St Peter’s have engaged in a number of cross community activities including a number of ‘Game of Two Halves’ events.

For more details of the run contact David Wellwood at Lurgan Tigers on 07786 624 061 or Ciaran McCavigan at St Peter’s on 07708 912 627.