Co Antrim man's pride after completing epic 3,000-mile race

A Co Antrim man who took part in an epic 3,000-mile rowing race across the Atlantic has told of how support from family and friends spurred him on.

Dylan Woods is part of HMS Oardacious, a team of four Royal Navy Submariners who completed the gruelling journey from the Canary Islands to Antigua on Saturday.

Dylan, from Whitehead, along with team-mates Hugo Mitchell-Heggs, from Sheffield; Callum Fraser from Basingstoke, and Matt Harvey from Kirkaldy set off on the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, the "world's toughest row", on December 12.

In just 36 days, they navigated their 28ft-long, £50,000 lightweight R45 Rannoch rowing boat across 3,000 miles of shark-infested waters, with waves reaching heights of 40ft, heavy storms, and busy shipping lanes.

The venture has raised over £100,000 and counting for the Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.

In a message sent to family members, Dylan said he was "still processing the challenge".

He added: "I lost 18kgs, I can't sit down, I can barely walk, it hurts to hold my phone, it hurts to lie down and it was so undoubtedly worth it.

"I can honestly, hand on heart say that our weekly email with messages of support was the highlight of the trip and buoyed me to row that 10 percent harder. Over £100,000 raised and climbing. I am pretty proud of what we achieved; it was everything I expected and almost everything I didn't expect too.

"I was tested in ways I couldn't have imagined, I saw Mother Nature's raw beauty and I battled with her 100 times a day. She beat me with the waves, with stinging rain, I even got a flying fish in the face.

"Out in the ocean you become hyper aware of how small we all are compared to the vast skies and cruel waves. My 28-ft boat was my lifeline and my daily life, to her credit she got us here safe even though at times I felt like I held a spanner more than an oar."

The local man also told of his pride in being part of the "fastest ever serving military team", adding: "On a selfish level I am pretty chuffed to be the only person in history to have crossed the Atlantic in a submarine and on a rowing boat, it may be a tenuous world record but I am taking it!

"I feel so blessed to have such an amazing family, not just in support of this but as people in my life."