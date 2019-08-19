Coastguard called in to save puppy

Members of the Bangor and Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams were tasked to rescue a dog that had been cut off by the tide in Strangford Lough on Saturday.

Details of the incident were posted on the CGOC Belfast Coastguard page.

“We received a report of a young dog cut off by the tide at Island Hill. A worried owner was in the mindset of attempting a rescue himself,” the report said. “We tasked Bangor & Portaferry Coastguard Rescue Teams to the scene. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were also on scene.

“Coastguard Rescue Officers waded out to the island and after a short time located the pup. One of our Coastguard Rescue Officers, who is also a dog handler with K9 Search & Rescue NI, took time to win over the puppy’s trust before carrying it back to the owner.”

The Coastguard has appealed to people to never enter the water to try to rescue a pet.