Community spirit on show as Downpatrick Railway receives generous donation from Down Cathedral
The cross-community concert drew strong support from the community in aid of the railway’s ongoing Flood Relief Appeal, and as a symbol for the whole Downpatrick community affected by last year’s floods.
In November 2023, the DCDR along with most of Downpatrick town centre was severely impacted by heavy flooding, with rising water levels causing significant damage to its tracks, rolling stock, and heritage infrastructure. The railway, a charitable volunteer-run social enterprise and important local tourist attraction, faced substantial repair costs, with estimates suggesting a need for upwards of £250,000 to cover restoration and preventive measures against future flooding.
The gala concert, hosted within the historic walls of Down Cathedral, featured a diverse programme of music, including performances by Down Youth Community Choir, led by Kyle Bradshaw; the Ballygowan Concert Flute Band, conducted by Mark Douglas; Downshire Brass, under the direction of Professor Michael Alcorn; St Patrick’s Choral Society, with arrangements specially written for the event by Geoffrey Cherry, and Ballyblack & Quoile Area Women’s Institute combined choir directed by Dr Judith Harper, who was instrumental in the event’s organisation.
The cheque presentation was made in the railway's Carriage Gallery, by Dr Judith Harper, along with Brian and Wendy Poxon from Down Cathedral's board, who have been longstanding supporters of the railway.
Robert Gardiner, Chairman of the Downpatrick & County Down Railway, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Down Cathedral and the community for their solidarity and support, saying, "We are incredibly thankful to everyone at Down Cathedral, especially Judith Harper, and everyone who contributed to making this concert such a success.
"This generous donation will significantly help with our ongoing efforts to repair the flood damage and protect the railway for future generations. The support we’ve received truly shows how much the railway means to the people of Downpatrick."
Canon Chancellor of Down Cathedral John Auchmuty added: "This was a very important event in demonstrating to the Downpatrick community that they remain in our thoughts and prayers as they rebuild and look to the future.”
