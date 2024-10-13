Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Downpatrick & County Down Railway (DCDR) has received a generous £2,650 donation from Down Cathedral following a highly successful fundraising gala concert held in June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cross-community concert drew strong support from the community in aid of the railway’s ongoing Flood Relief Appeal, and as a symbol for the whole Downpatrick community affected by last year’s floods.

In November 2023, the DCDR along with most of Downpatrick town centre was severely impacted by heavy flooding, with rising water levels causing significant damage to its tracks, rolling stock, and heritage infrastructure. The railway, a charitable volunteer-run social enterprise and important local tourist attraction, faced substantial repair costs, with estimates suggesting a need for upwards of £250,000 to cover restoration and preventive measures against future flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gala concert, hosted within the historic walls of Down Cathedral, featured a diverse programme of music, including performances by Down Youth Community Choir, led by Kyle Bradshaw; the Ballygowan Concert Flute Band, conducted by Mark Douglas; Downshire Brass, under the direction of Professor Michael Alcorn; St Patrick’s Choral Society, with arrangements specially written for the event by Geoffrey Cherry, and Ballyblack & Quoile Area Women’s Institute combined choir directed by Dr Judith Harper, who was instrumental in the event’s organisation.

Cathedral Board members Brian and Wendy Poxon with DCDR Chairman Robert Gardiner, and Dr Judith Harper

The cheque presentation was made in the railway's Carriage Gallery, by Dr Judith Harper, along with Brian and Wendy Poxon from Down Cathedral's board, who have been longstanding supporters of the railway.

Robert Gardiner, Chairman of the Downpatrick & County Down Railway, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Down Cathedral and the community for their solidarity and support, saying, "We are incredibly thankful to everyone at Down Cathedral, especially Judith Harper, and everyone who contributed to making this concert such a success.

"This generous donation will significantly help with our ongoing efforts to repair the flood damage and protect the railway for future generations. The support we’ve received truly shows how much the railway means to the people of Downpatrick."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad