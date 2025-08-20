Concern about whereabouts of 33-year-old Aislinn Whyte who has 'shoulder length lilac hair and blue eyes'

Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate the whereabouts of 33 year old Aislinn Whyte.

A post on Police North Belfast says ‘Aislinn was last seen around 1100 hours on Tuesday 19th August 2025 in the Lisburn Road area’.

Aislinn is described as approximately 5 foot 8 ins tall and slim with ‘shoulder length lilac hair and blue eyes’.

She was last seen wearing a white top, blue jeans, a black hoodie and carrying a blue carrier bag.