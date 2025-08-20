Concern about whereabouts of 33-year-old Aislinn Whyte who has 'shoulder length lilac hair and blue eyes'

By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Aug 2025, 09:15 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2025, 09:26 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate the whereabouts of 33 year old Aislinn Whyte.

A post on Police North Belfast says ‘Aislinn was last seen around 1100 hours on Tuesday 19th August 2025 in the Lisburn Road area’.

Aislinn is described as approximately 5 foot 8 ins tall and slim with ‘shoulder length lilac hair and blue eyes’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was last seen wearing a white top, blue jeans, a black hoodie and carrying a blue carrier bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number of 101 and quote reference number 147 of the 20th August 2025.

Related topics:PoliceLisburn Road
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice