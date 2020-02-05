Concern for welfare of missing David Keogh - last seen on Sunday evening

Police are increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person David Keogh.

David, who is from the Dunmurry area, was last seen in the Dublin Road area of Belfast on Sunday 2nd February.

Missing David Keogh

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "If you believe you have seen this male, please call Police on 101 quoting reference 1597 of 4th February 2020.



"If you know David and know where he is, please call Police urgently."

The post adds that Davis is 5ft 7ins tall, of a medium build and he is going bald.

"He speaks with an Irish accent and has a tattoo on his left arm "DJ" and Chinese writing on his right arm," adds the post.

"It is unknown what he was last wearing."