Police have appealed for help from the public in finding a 26-year-old north Belfast man missing from home.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the PSNI said: “We need your help to find 26 year old Riain Davey, missing from North Belfast.

PSNI image of Riain Davey

“He has dark brown spikey hair, nose pierced and tattoos on both arms.

“We believe he is wearing black ripped jeans and a navy top.

“If you know where he is call us on 101 immediately – Ref 711 27/12/19.