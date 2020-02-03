Condolences paid to tragic 14-year-old schoolboy killed in traffic collision - as first picture of teen released

The teenage boy who died in a horror traffic collision yesterday has been named.

In a post the teen's school, De La Salle, Downpatrick, said: "It was with great sadness to hear the news of Deaglan (Declan) Moran our Year 10 pupil who died as a result of a traffic accident last night.

Deaglan Moran

"We do not have any funeral arrangements but our thoughts and prayers are with Deaglan, his family and school friends. St John the Baptist de La Salle, Pray For Us."

Later a PSNI spokesman officially named the "male pedestrian who sadly died following a road traffic collision on the Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick last night (Sunday 2nd February) as Deaglan Moran".

They confirmed he was only 14-years-old.

Inspector Brian Mills said: “I would like to take this opportunity to renew our appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Flowers left at the scene

"In particular, I would appeal to anyone who was in the Flying Horse Road area on Sunday evening around 6.30pm and witnessed the collision to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101, quoting reference number 1509 of 02/02/20.

"If you were driving in the area and might have dashcam footage of the incident, we would also like to hear from you as you may be able to help our investigation into what happened.”

On Facebook, underneath the notice of the teenagers death friends posted tributes.

One said: " Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends ❤", another added: " Heartbreaking, thinking of all his family and friends Rip Deaglan fly high wee man💔🙏" and "Heart breaking, think of all his family and his wee classmates .RIP deaglan 💔".

Flowers left at the scene

Another comment said: "So tragic 😢 so unfair 💔 Rest in Peace young man God help his family & friends xx" and "Heart Breaking for all his family and friends young life taken too early RIP Deaglan 💔".

The teen died following a road traffic collision on the Flying Horse Road, Downpatrick last night.

A PSNI spokesman said that police received a report at around 6.35 pm on Sunday evening.

The road was closed for a several hours and reopened at 1.30 am this morning (Monday, 3rd February).

Flowers left at the scene

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Flying Horse Road and who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Downpatrick on 101 quoting reference 1509 02/02/20.

In a statement the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they received a 999 call at 18.38 on February 2 following reports of an RTC at Ballymote, Downpatrick.

They said that "NIAS despatched one Emergency crew, one Doctor and one Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene".

They added that "following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, no one was taken to Hospital".

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in Downpatrick.

"There is shock and sadness in the local community following the death of a teenage boy in a collision in the Flying Horse Road area of Downpatrick," he said.

Ambulance

"Any death on our roads is a tragedy. I want to express my condolences to the family and friends of this teenage boy at this sad time."