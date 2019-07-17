Condolences to Carrick family after death of Noah

Condolences are being offered to the family of Carrick boy Noah Coates who has sadly passed away.

Twelve-year-old Noah who suffered from a rare neurological condition died this morning (Wednesday).

He was diagnosed with Vanishing White Matter Disease, a form of Leukodystrophy, when he was just three-years-old.

The condition is thought to affect just 250 people worldwide.

In an emotional post on social media, his parents Sarah and Greg said: “We are heartbroken beyond belief. Noah is finally free from all pain, although his wee body was broken his spirit was not.

“Noah was the most courageous and bravest boy and it was our honour and privilege to be his parents and we thank our Heavenly Father for the privilege.

“Noah has gone home to heaven and is now in the loving arms of Jesus. He is our greatest gift from God and was filled with grace,love and compassion.

“He loved God with all his heart and is now running, jumping and dancing before the Lord, filled with praise for his saviour. Thank you all for your prayers.”