Conor Browne: Funeral to take place this morning for young man whose death touched entire community
The funeral is to take place at noon for tragic 28-year-old Conor Browne.
By Gemma Murray
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:48 BST
The young father-of-one died after an incident outside a pub in Castlederg on September 2.
His death united families in Castlederg.
His death notice describes him as a ‘loving daddy of Cobie’, ‘beloved son of Geraldine and Matt’ and ‘much loved brother of Sinead (Mark), Seamus (Caitriona), Andrew (Stacy) and Grace’.
His funeral can be watched online at St. Francis of Assisi Church.
There will be interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.