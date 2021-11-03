Coronavirus NI: Nine more people die and 995 new infections - hospital occupancy stands at 109%

The Department of Health dashboard today reveals that the total number of people to die here with the virus stands at 2,725.

Meanwhile another 995 people have tested positive for the virus.

There are currently 378 Covid-19 patients in our hospitals - 39 of which are fighting for their lives in ICU.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are also now 44 active Care Home outbreaks of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

And occupancy in hospitals in NI stands at 109%.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

A busy hospital ward

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions

now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.