Covid NI: Another 1,931 positive cases and four deaths in 24 hours

Health Minister Robin Swann said measures agreed by the Executive were aimed at preventing soaring numbers of Covid cases experienced in other parts of Europe.

He said: “This is in regards to keeping our society open and safe, but also delivering that message of hope in regards of where we can be.

“We know what we need to do, we know what has worked in the past, but in comparison to this time last year we have the vaccination and the booster programmes coming forward.”

Mr Swann added: “We are seeing what is happening in other countries across Europe, and we think, in regards to these early interactions now, that we can prevent those escalations in cases, also in hospitalisations and the additional pressures coming on our health service as well.

“The time is now to take these actions so that in future we don’t have to take any further action and that is what the Executive has agreed collectively.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said that measures agreed by the Executive were the best chance of avoiding further restrictions in the weeks ahead.

Ms O’Neill said: “These are uncertain times, but now is the time for action and if we want to achieve the best possible outcome right now, then now is the time to act.

“This is our best chance of avoiding further restrictions down the line. That is why we are asking people to comply. We are reinforcing measures around the work from home messaging if you can.”

She added: “We want to avoid the difficult decisions that we had to take at this time last year. We understand how difficult it is for the wider public so we want to do everything we can in terms of refocusing efforts and refocusing attention to where we are right now.

“In summary, it is about acting now to keep our families safe, it is about acting now to protect our health service and prevent our hospitals from collapsing.

“It is about acting now to prevent us having to impose any stringent measures in the weeks ahead. We want to keep society and the economy open and safe.”

First Minister Paul Givan said the Northern Ireland Executive was “very much united” in asking the public to play its part in trying to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to the media following an Executive meeting where reinforced Covid measures were agreed, Mr Givan said they had considered a number of papers from Health Minister Robin Swann.

He said: “We are all very much united in asking the public to play its part along with us as politicians, that we can take every effort to try and minimise the transmission rate of the coronavirus.

“So we appeal again to redouble our efforts when it comes to trying to minimise some of those contacts, whenever it comes to having good ventilation, where you are meeting indoors try to meet outdoors more often.

“And we are emphasising that need to work from home where you can and for employers to support that.

“We recognise that in some circumstances that isn’t possible and practically people do need to be in their workplace.”