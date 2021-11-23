Covid NI: Four more people die and 1,476 more infections

Ministers urged people to limit their social contacts; meet outdoors where possible; make sure indoor meeting places are well ventilated; wear face coverings in crowded or indoor settings; and continue to wash hands or use sanitiser.

The statement concluded: “We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone and we will be stepping up our public information campaign to encourage everyone to keep following the advice.

“None of us wanted to be in this position, but this pandemic is unpredictable and it continues to pose a threat.

“We have an opportunity to make a difference by working together to keep our society open and protect the health service.

“Let’s do everything we can to ensure we halt the spread of Covid as we approach Christmas.”

On vaccination, the Executive said: “Please take up the vaccine, including the booster, when it is offered to you. The evidence on the benefits of vaccination is unequivocal. And the statistics are stark.

“Unvaccinated adults aged under 50 are almost 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19. Unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.”

On the work from home message, the administration said: “We are also strengthening the message that people should work from home where possible. More people working from home will help to reduce the risk of transmission both inside and outside the workplace.

“We recognise that this may present challenges in some work areas and ask employees to work from home where they can, and advise employers to support this where possible.” Face coverings are mandatory on public transport as part of efforts in place to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.

Passengers travelling on public transport services in Northern Ireland are required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are also required in public transport stations.

Nichola Mallon said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and while our public transport operators have many measures in place to ensure our public transport network is safe, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

“This includes adhering to the Face Covering Regulations by wearing a face covering and following the advice of public transport operators. Compliance rates with the mandatory requirements to wear a face covering on public transport have remained high throughout this pandemic but we must redouble our efforts to protect the vulnerable and ourselves and to protect out health service.

“The evidence provided by health professionals is clear, you can reduce the risk of spreading the virus by wearing a face covering. Exemptions are in place for those who cannot wear a face covering but I urge all those who can, to comply with the requirements. I also urge people to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.

“All of these measures can make a difference and help us to reduce the transmission rates of Covid-19, protecting our citizens, our businesses and our health service throughout this winter.”

In a statement, the Executive said action was needed to keep society open and safe.

“Covid-19 has once again taken a firm grip across our society,” said the statement.

“Community transmission of the virus is increasing. Hospital admissions are rising and modelling indicates that admissions will increase further in the coming weeks.

“The clear advice from public health experts is that an intervention is now required.

“Our people – individuals, families, communities and businesses – have been through so much during this pandemic. Our collective aim is to reduce pressure on our hospitals while allowing our society and the economy to remain open as fully and safely as possible.