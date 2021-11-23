Covid NI: Ministers urge people to limit their social contacts
The NI Executive said that it was vital that people make safer choices.
Ministers urged people to limit their social contacts; meet outdoors where possible; make sure indoor meeting places are well ventilated; wear face coverings in crowded or indoor settings; and continue to wash hands or use sanitiser.
The statement concluded: “We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone and we will be stepping up our public information campaign to encourage everyone to keep following the advice.
“None of us wanted to be in this position, but this pandemic is unpredictable and it continues to pose a threat.
“We have an opportunity to make a difference by working together to keep our society open and protect the health service.
“Let’s do everything we can to ensure we halt the spread of Covid as we approach Christmas.”
On vaccination, the Executive said: “Please take up the vaccine, including the booster, when it is offered to you. The evidence on the benefits of vaccination is unequivocal. And the statistics are stark.
“Unvaccinated adults aged under 50 are almost 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19. Unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.”
On the work from home message, the administration said: “We are also strengthening the message that people should work from home where possible. More people working from home will help to reduce the risk of transmission both inside and outside the workplace.
“We recognise that this may present challenges in some work areas and ask employees to work from home where they can, and advise employers to support this where possible.” Face coverings are mandatory on public transport as part of efforts in place to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.
Passengers travelling on public transport services in Northern Ireland are required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are also required in public transport stations.
Nichola Mallon said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and while our public transport operators have many measures in place to ensure our public transport network is safe, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
“This includes adhering to the Face Covering Regulations by wearing a face covering and following the advice of public transport operators. Compliance rates with the mandatory requirements to wear a face covering on public transport have remained high throughout this pandemic but we must redouble our efforts to protect the vulnerable and ourselves and to protect out health service.
“The evidence provided by health professionals is clear, you can reduce the risk of spreading the virus by wearing a face covering. Exemptions are in place for those who cannot wear a face covering but I urge all those who can, to comply with the requirements. I also urge people to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.
“All of these measures can make a difference and help us to reduce the transmission rates of Covid-19, protecting our citizens, our businesses and our health service throughout this winter.”
In a statement, the Executive said action was needed to keep society open and safe.
“Covid-19 has once again taken a firm grip across our society,” said the statement.
“Community transmission of the virus is increasing. Hospital admissions are rising and modelling indicates that admissions will increase further in the coming weeks.
“The clear advice from public health experts is that an intervention is now required.
“Our people – individuals, families, communities and businesses – have been through so much during this pandemic. Our collective aim is to reduce pressure on our hospitals while allowing our society and the economy to remain open as fully and safely as possible.
“That means we all need to take action to prevent a worsening of the situation that would potentially require more severe measures.”
Covid in Northern Ireland
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 November, 2021, 13:43
Ministers ask people to limit their social contacts
Ministers urged people to limit their social contacts; meet outdoors where possible; make sure indoor meeting places are well ventilated; wear face coverings in crowded or indoor settings; and continue to wash hands or use sanitiser.
The statement concluded: “We understand how difficult this situation is for everyone and we will be stepping up our public information campaign to encourage everyone to keep following the advice.
“None of us wanted to be in this position, but this pandemic is unpredictable and it continues to pose a threat.
“We have an opportunity to make a difference by working together to keep our society open and protect the health service.
“Let’s do everything we can to ensure we halt the spread of Covid as we approach Christmas.”
On vaccination, the Executive said: “Please take up the vaccine, including the booster, when it is offered to you. The evidence on the benefits of vaccination is unequivocal. And the statistics are stark.
“Unvaccinated adults aged under 50 are almost 11 times more likely to need hospitalisation from Covid-19. Unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than those who are fully vaccinated.”
On the work from home message, the administration said: “We are also strengthening the message that people should work from home where possible. More people working from home will help to reduce the risk of transmission both inside and outside the workplace.
“We recognise that this may present challenges in some work areas and ask employees to work from home where they can, and advise employers to support this where possible.” Face coverings are mandatory on public transport as part of efforts in place to reduce the risk of transmission of Covid-19.
Passengers travelling on public transport services in Northern Ireland are required to wear a face covering. Face coverings are also required in public transport stations.
Nichola Mallon said: “Covid-19 has not gone away and while our public transport operators have many measures in place to ensure our public transport network is safe, we all must remain vigilant and continue to play our part in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
“This includes adhering to the Face Covering Regulations by wearing a face covering and following the advice of public transport operators. Compliance rates with the mandatory requirements to wear a face covering on public transport have remained high throughout this pandemic but we must redouble our efforts to protect the vulnerable and ourselves and to protect out health service.
“The evidence provided by health professionals is clear, you can reduce the risk of spreading the virus by wearing a face covering. Exemptions are in place for those who cannot wear a face covering but I urge all those who can, to comply with the requirements. I also urge people to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.
“All of these measures can make a difference and help us to reduce the transmission rates of Covid-19, protecting our citizens, our businesses and our health service throughout this winter.”
In a statement, the Executive said action was needed to keep society open and safe.
“Covid-19 has once again taken a firm grip across our society,” said the statement.
“Community transmission of the virus is increasing. Hospital admissions are rising and modelling indicates that admissions will increase further in the coming weeks.
“The clear advice from public health experts is that an intervention is now required.
“Our people – individuals, families, communities and businesses – have been through so much during this pandemic. Our collective aim is to reduce pressure on our hospitals while allowing our society and the economy to remain open as fully and safely as possible.
“That means we all need to take action to prevent a worsening of the situation that would potentially require more severe measures.”
NI Executive agrees to bolster work-from-home guidance
People will be urged to work from home where possible as part of reinforced Covid measures agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.
Current Stormont advice for businesses to prepare for a return to office working is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so.
Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann.
They had adjourned discussions on the proposals on Monday evening and Mr Swann made some revisions to the plan overnight.
It is understood an initial proposal that would have seen ministers urge people who worked from home at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to do so again has been dropped.
The PA news agency understands that some ministers had expressed concern that advice could cause confusion as many sectors that were closed in March 2020 are now open and many workers do not have the option of remaining at home.
Much of the plan agreed by ministers focuses on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as face masking wearing, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.
With that in mind, it is understood First Minister Paul Givan, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Mr Swann will take part in a rare joint press conference at Stormont later on Tuesday afternoon.
The Executive has also tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask-wearing and also look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.
After the meeting, Mr Givan tweeted: “The Executive has engaged constructively & agreed a number of measures that will step up our collective efforts against the spread of Covid.
“Whilst there is differences across society on the most effective measures, we can all make a contribution that will help make a difference.”
On Monday, Mr Swann told the Assembly that some hospitality venues may be asked to close their doors over Christmas if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.
He stressed that closures were not inevitable.
A Covid certification system for hospitality businesses is being rolled out next week. Fines for non-compliance will be become enforceable two weeks after that on December 13.
Under the compulsory certification scheme, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.
Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask wearing
Covid NI: How to book a Covid vaccine and who is eligible for a booster jab?
There are lots of options for anyone in Northern Ireland who wants to get a Covid vaccine, we explore where to get one and who is eligible for the booster jab.