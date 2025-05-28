ABC councillors have approved plans to list the former Kilmore School, 166 Old Kilmore Road, Craigavon, a 19th century building deemed to be of architectural interest on account of its key features which are well preserved.

There is no right of appeal against listing – something which Alderman Gareth Wilson (DUP, Cusher DEA) strongly objected to – however the current owners can raise concerns, should they feel that the property does not merit listed status, and the ABC Council has indicated it would support any such objections.

The matter was mentioned at the May 7 Planning & Regulatory Services committee meeting of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council, with the building being described as follows in an accompanying report: “As this particular school was originally part of the ‘National System’, it can be assumed that the present building must have been constructed between late 1837 and 1843.

“It continued to be mentioned in newspaper reports until at least 1953, but would seem to have closed at some point between that year and the decade following, as it is marked simply as a ‘hall’ on the OS map of 1964.

The 19th century former Kilmore School, 166 Old Kilmore Road, Craigavon, is going to be listed. Credit: Google

“The building contained a master’s dwelling to the front (north end), with the majority of the space behind containing the classroom.

“Newspaper evidence suggests the school also served as a meeting place for local Orangemen, prior to the building of the neighbouring Orange Hall in late 1886.

“The schoolhouse played an important role in the social and cultural development of the local area, acting as a place of meeting and gathering.

“The schoolhouse remains in good integrity, with its hipped roof and rubble construction well intact in a largely unchanged rural setting.”

Alderman Gareth Wilson. Photo: ABC Council

Alderman Wilson felt strongly the council should have the right to appeal any listing process.

He stated at the meeting: “I think there should be a right of an appeal. I do think it’s undemocratic in the truest sense of the word. It’s an open-and-shut case in many respects, and I think that needs to change.”

Head of Planning, Damian Mulligan said he agreed with Alderman Wilson: “It’s a very good point. We’ve taken the opportunity as officers, when we’ve met with Historic Buildings Council recently, and also when we met with the Department for Communities (DfC) Minister, to raise concerns such as that.

“I hope that in due course they will be taken into consideration. I agree with you completely. I think to have a process where you do not have the right to appeal, is undemocratic.

“The concerns we made to them will hopefully be taken into consideration. We might see some changes in the near future.”

The recommendation to approve the listing of the former Kilmore School was proposed by Alderman Wilson and seconded by Cllr Fergal Donnelly (SF, Armagh DEA).