Crash victim Christopher Casement to be laid to rest

Mourners will gather in Downpatrick tomorrow for the funeral of road crash victim Christopher Casement.

The 23-year-old was killed in a single-vehicle road traffic collision on the Old Ballynahinch Road outside Lisburn earlier this week.

According to a family notice, the dad-of-two, who was known as Cricky, was a “much loved son, a loving brother, a cherished partner and a devoted father.”

The notice said his passing was “very deeply regretted by his entire family circle.”

Mr Casement’s funeral mass will take place in St Colmcille’s Church at 11am.

He will be laid to rest in Struell Cemetery.