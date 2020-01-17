‘Critically endangered’ bongo calf born at Belfast Zoo

Keepers at Belfast Zoo are celebrating another breeding success with the birth of one of the world’s most endangered species.

With an estimated 80 eastern bongos left in their Kenyan natural habitat, the arrival of bouncing baby girl Jumapili is a significant development in the bongos’ fight for survival.

In the wild, eastern bongos are found in the mountain forests of central Kenya. The species is officially listed as critically endangered – facing a very high risk of extinction.

The new addition at Belfast Zoo was born to parents Tombo and Surali.

Jumapili is Swahili for ‘Sunday’ or ‘born on Sunday,” and the name was chosen as the little calf was born on a Sunday, the zoo said.

Proud zookeeper Nick said: “We had known Surali was pregnant for some time now but couldn’t predict the date the birth would happen. It was a fantastic feeling walking into the zoo and seeing our new bongo baby bouncing about with her healthy mother and protective father.”

“Surali, Jumapili’s mother, is doing great after the pregnancy and is rearing her calf very well. Mother and calf are on show to the public at their enclosure.

The keeper added: “Bongos are one of the cutest babies in the animal kingdom when they are born.”

The zoo is now open again as normal following some maintenance work with Juma and both parents on show in the bongo enclosure.

