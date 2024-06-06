D-Day 80th anniversary: Lisburn leads the way in commemorating heroism that freed Europe from tyranny

In a joint venture involving the Irish Linen Centre \u0026amp; Museum and Lisburn \u0026amp; Castlereagh Council – supported by the Royal British Legion, political representatives and many others – the city was transported back 80 years with displays of World War Two era military and Home Front equipment and paraphernalia. A full day and evening of commemorations began at 8am, when a town crier read the D-Day 80 Proclamation from the historic balcony of the Irish Linen Centre, accompanied by members of the armed forces and local dignitaries. The Proclamation praised the “incredible achievement in military planning and logistics uniting brave service personnel from air, sea and land forces at the beginning of Operation Overlord,” and went on to state: “We should all remember and never forget the selfless sacrifice and courage of all those involved and use this Commemoration to pay our tribute to those who gave so much to secure the freedom we all enjoy today. God Save the King”. Wreaths were also laid at the city’s war memorial in Castle Street as two ranks of veterans looked on in sombre silence. A piper played a lament, following the Last Post sounded by a military bugler, during a service conducted by Rev Nicholas Dark of Magheragall Parish Church. The wreaths were laid by representatives of the Royal Navy, Army, Royal Air Force and the British Legion. Another was laid by Lisburn and Castlereagh mayor Councillor Andrew Gowan. Ahead of the service, Cllr Gowan said: “It is important that we remember why D-Day is such an important date. D-Day altered the course of history and was the beginning of the end of World War Two. "In commemorating this day, we remember those brave men and women who sacrificed so much for peace. We must remember them.” Throughout the day, hundreds of schoolchildren enjoyed a range of wartime related interactive attractions within the grounds of Castle Gardens, surrounded by a vintage fire engine that served with the Lisburn Fire Service until the early 1950s, a reconstructed 1940s classroom, displays of militaria, craft stations, cadet forces and selfie spots where visitors could dress up in wartime outfits, or military uniform and pose with an original Vickers machine gun. Lessons for the children included learning about wartime food rationing, air raid warnings and the plight of the children who were evacuated from the cities between 1939 and 1945. NIO minister Lord Caine was one of the afternoon visitors – joining the mayor for a guided tour of the museum presentations. In addition to the attractions in Castle Gardens, other wartime replica sites were dotted around the city. Codenamed Operation Overlord, the allied invasion of mainland Europe on D-Day on June 6, 1944, was the greatest combined land, sea and air operation ever launched. More than 150,000 British, American and Canadian troops landed on French beaches in an all-out effort to drive the Nazis out of France and the other occupied countries. One of the most popular attractions in Lisburn was the old time tea dance between 2pm and 4pm in Market Square. More than 100 people joined in the fun – dancing to wartime favourites from the likes of forces sweetheart Vera Lynn, to the ever popular Foster and Allen, with many others enjoying the spectacle from the comfort of the surrounding picnic benches. From 6.30pm, entertainment was provided by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment, with additional performances from the Lisburn Young Defenders and local young people. The concert took place at the Castle Gardens bowling green where a special temporary stage and seating had been placed, with additional space allocated for standing. Mayor, Cllr Gowan said: “For the evening finale I will be honoured to read ‘The International Tribute’, before we join towns, villages, cities and organisations across the world to mark this significant milestone and remember an important part of our shared history by lighting a beacon at 9.15pm.”