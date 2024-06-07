Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northern Ireland based veterans' campaigner has praised the residents of Normandy for their “superb” treatment of everyone arriving to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Paul Young is on a five-day trip to northern France, to join with thousands of people from around the world who are paying tribute to the Allied troops who began the liberation of Europe on June 6, 1944.

He is visiting most of the main areas of historical importance – including each of the five landing beaches – along with members of the former armed forces motorcycling fraternity.

On Friday, Mr Young said a decision by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to leave the official D-Day commemorations early to return to the UK election trail was “disrespectful,” but said it won’t overshadow what has been a remarkable occasion.

Following a backlash from political opponents, and some within his own party, Mr Sunak admitted that “on reflection” he should have stayed for the event where world leaders – including US President Joe Biden – marked the sacrifice made by British, American, Canadian and French troops.

Mr Young, who is also a spokesman for the NI Veterans Movement, said: "Everybody has been superb. Everywhere we have been they have treated us so well. Everybody waves at you, everybody is so friendly, wherever they are from.”

Commenting on the Rishi Sunak controversy, Mr Young said: "Taking what has been reported at face value, we're not very happy about it.

"We find that very disrespectful. One of the guys with us said that the D-Day anniversary should have been a day when there was no election activity going on. Everybody should have stopped for one day – that's all it is – and attended the commemorations."

Paul Young in Arromanches for the D-Day 80th commemorations

Mr Young added: "It has been so welcoming, and the police have been really great. Everyone has been waving and smiling and it has been a great atmosphere and a great feeling of thanks.

"In all of the towns, and all of the villages, there are Union flags, French flags, American and Canadian flags. That's how much they really appreciate what was done, and you don't often see that side of it, but it's really heartwarming."

Mr Young said he would encourage anyone to visit the area as there are many permanent memorials and museums that are open to the public year round.

Northern Ireland has been officially represented at the international commemorations by the deputy first minister, Emma Little-Pengelly.

Paul Young and other veterans in Arromanches, Normandy for the D-Day commemorations

In a video message from France on Thursday evening, she said: “As the sun sets here in Normandy on the 6 June, the 80th anniversary of D-Day, there is so much to reflect on.

"It's been an incredibly poignant and moving couple of days. The service this morning, and hearing directly from the D-Day veterans, was incredibly moving.”

Ms Little Pengelly said it was “a huge honour and privilege” to take part, and an “absolutely unforgettable,” experience.

She added: "And I think all of us are coming away from this, with that task of ensuring future generations will never forget that incredible legacy of service and sacrifice by the generations that came before us."