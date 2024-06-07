D-Day chaplains praised at Royal Irish Regiment remembrance service in France

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The Christian ministers who took part in the 1944 D-Day landings have been praised at a special service in northern France.

​Addressing the Royal Irish Regiment Service of Remembrance on Friday afternoon (June 7), Archbishops John McDowell and Eamon Martin paid tribute to Rev James McMurray-Taylor and Fr John Patrick O’Brien who stood for “fraternity and common humanity” in horrific circumstances.

Revd McMurray-Taylor was a Church of Ireland chaplain who landed on Sword beach on D-Day, while Fr O’Brien was a Catholic priest from Co Roscommon who also landed in Normandy with the Allies on June 6, 1944.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday’s service took place at Ranville Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery, near Sword beach in Normandy.

Church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh, Rt Rev McDowell, said Rev McMurray-Taylor was “confident in the rightness of the cause for which those whose souls he had the care of were fighting-confident but not self-righteous,” and added: "Putting his trust in the God of all the nations, a God of justice and humanity, he did his duty on the battlefields of Europe during the war and his duty after the war, in a quiet corner of the country he loved, serving the God who he loved”.

Archbishop McDowell also recalled growing up in Belfast, in a housing estate which included a long terrace for disabled ex-servicemen.

"All of the residents had been physically damaged – usually with the loss of a limb – although I cannot remember any sense of bitterness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In other words, I was surrounded by men like James McMurray-Taylor. Extraordinary, ordinary people who did their duty and did it cheerfully in often very difficult circumstances.”

Addressing the Royal Irish Regiment Service of Remembrance on 7 June - Archbishops John McDowell and Eamon Martin. MOD image

Archbishop Martin spoke of the Christian witness of Fr O’Brien, and said that, like the other chaplains, he “ministered to soldiers of all denominations from every county on the island of Ireland”.

Archbishop Martin said: “It has been largely forgotten – perhaps conveniently at times – that tens of thousands of men and women from all over the island of Ireland served side by side during the Second World War.

"Unlike many others, they were volunteers, rather than conscripts – personally motivated to serve the cause of peace, freedom and justice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archbishop Martin added: “As a Catholic chaplain he offered the consolation of prayer and the sacraments to everyone who asked, and he never forgot a word of compassion and encouragement for the wounded, the worried and the war weary”.

Caption Revd James McMurray-Taylor (left) and Fr John Patrick O’Brien SSC: Catholic Communications Office archive

He went on to say: “As war and violence once more threaten to destabilise our continent and our world, Archbishop John and I stand here together at Ranville, witnessing to peace and reconciliation, to fraternity and common humanity.

“Fraternity and common humanity: that is what our brave and generous chaplains stood for in 1944 as they cared for the spiritual and emotional needs of so many in life and in death … the chaplains carried no arms – save the power of prayer and the Word of God. Their faith gave them all the strength they needed”.