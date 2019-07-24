Danika McGuigan: Carl Frampton pays tribute to daughter of Barry McGuigan who passed away on Tuesday

Share this article

The friends and family of 33 year-old Danika McGuigan have used social media to convey their sense of sadness at the passing of the talented actress.

Here is a snapshot of what some people had to say about the heartbreaking news.

Danika McGuigan.

Danika McGuigan.