Danika McGuigan: Heartbreaking tributes pour in for daughter of former boxing champ Barry McGuigan Danika McGuigan. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The friends and family of 33 year-old Danika McGuigan have used social media to convey their sense of sadness at the passing of the talented actress. Here is a snapshot of what some people had to say about the heartbreaking news. ‘Beautiful’ Danika McGuigan passes away after ‘brave’ cancer battle Funeral for teenage GAA player Ryan Mahoney to be held tomorrow