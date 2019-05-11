Darkness into Light events take place across NI

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland stepped out in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) as part of the Darkness into Light global movement against suicide.
Darkness into Light events took place in 202 venues across 19 countries, including 12 across Northern Ireland. Those taking part had an early start to the day, setting off at 4.15am in their bid to help raise awareness of suicide and self-harm through fundraising for Pieta House and like-minded charities.
1. Darkness into Light Belfast
Four-legged friends joined in the walk in Belfast. Picture: Brian Morrison.