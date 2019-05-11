Darkness into Light events take place across NI

Darkness into Light events took place in 202 venues across 19 countries, including 12 across Northern Ireland. Those taking part had an early start to the day, setting off at 4.15am in their bid to help raise awareness of suicide and self-harm through fundraising for Pieta House and like-minded charities.

Darkness into Light Belfast

Darkness into Light Belfast

Darkness into Light Causeway

Darkness into Light Belfast

