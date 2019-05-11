Thousands took part in the Darkness into Light events across NI to raise awareness of suicide and self-harm. Picture: Brian Morrison.

Darkness into Light events take place across NI

Thousands of people across Northern Ireland stepped out in the early hours of this morning (Saturday) as part of the Darkness into Light global movement against suicide.

Darkness into Light events took place in 202 venues across 19 countries, including 12 across Northern Ireland. Those taking part had an early start to the day, setting off at 4.15am in their bid to help raise awareness of suicide and self-harm through fundraising for Pieta House and like-minded charities.

Four-legged friends joined in the walk in Belfast. Picture: Brian Morrison.

1. Darkness into Light Belfast

Stepping out for the Belfast event. Picture: Brian Morrison.

2. Darkness into Light Belfast

A large number of people took part in the Portrush event. Picture; McAuley Multimedia.

3. Darkness into Light Causeway

There was a good turnout for the Belfast event. Picture: Brian Morrison.

4. Darkness into Light Belfast

