Dawson Bailie: Orange Order pays tribute to 'a legend within Belfast Orangeism'

Tributes have been paid to the Orange Order's former County Grand Master of Belfast, Bro. Dawson Bailie, who died at his home on Saturday, August 3. He was 81 years old.

Mr Bailie, who joined the Orange Order as a junior in Belfast’s McComb Lodge aged six, served as County Grand Master of Belfast from 2000 to 2009.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “It was with profound sadness that the officers and members of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland learned of the passing of Bro. Dawson Bailie, past County Grand Master of Belfast, on Saturday evening.

“Dawson was a lifelong member of the Orange Order and gave dedicated service to the Institution that was an example to others.

“We offer our prayerful support and sympathies to the Bailie family at this very sad time.”

Current Belfast County Grand Master Bro. Spencer Beattie described Mr Bailie as "a legend within Belfast Orangeism".

He added: “Dawson’s wisdom, enthusiasm and wit will be greatly missed. As County Master he led from the front.”

Mr Beattie added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Agnes and the wider family at this sad time.”