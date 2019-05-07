Delight as baby George shares royal birthday

Proud parents Paul and Viktoria Corry are delighted their little baby, George, was born on the same day as Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex’s child.

The Portadown couple are huge royalty fans and the whole family is thrilled their little boy shares a birthday with the newest Windsor baby.

Viktora, who spent a marathon seven hours in labour, is exhausted but delighted at the birth her baby George, who weighed into this world at eight pounds eight ounces.

The couple, who are from Killicomaine, already have two other children, Charlie, aged seven and Zach aged five.

Their latest arrival was born at 11.51pm on Monday - several hours after the royal baby but on the same date.

“It was Viktoria’s mum who told us about the royal baby,” said Paul, who is a delivery driver for Tesco in Banbridge.

“She is a huge fan of the royal family. Well we all are huge fans,” he said.

He revealed that his wife, who works at Clubworld Travel in Portadown gave birth a little early at 38 weeks and three days but both mum and little George are health and doing well.

“She is exhausted and glad it is all over but she is very happy.

“It’s all very exciting having George born on the same day as the royal baby.

“My wife is a big fan of the royal family,” he added.

Paul said his own parents Laura and Joseph Corry as well as Viktoria’s parents Barbara and David McAdam are all big fans of the Royal Family.

“We would love to introduce our little boy to the Prince Harry and Meghan’s little boy some day.”

He revealed that they named their little boy George after his mother’s grandfather (Not Prince George).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced the arrival of their long-awaited first child – a baby boy - on Monday. The seventh-in-line to the throne arrived at 5.26am, weighing 7lb 3oz.

Asked about a name for his son, Prince Harry said: “[We are] still thinking about names.”