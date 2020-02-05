Deputy mayor Cara Hunter: I get ‘sexually violent’ language from middle-aged men

The deputy mayor of Londonderry and Strabane has told of “unsolicited, uncalled for and uncomfortable contact” she has received since being elected to council.

Cara Hunter said it was an all too common experience for women in public life.

“It’s sad so many elected females have their own story on this topic, shouldn’t be this way,” said the SDLP councillor.

She said she had to have her contact details removed from the council website due to the abuse and has taken advice from police.

“People will message me saying ‘you need to come out to my house’,” she told BBC Radio Foyle.

“It’s always men, middle-aged men, if I’m honest, for things that can be solved over the phone via text or Facebook message.

“I am held to ransom where these men, if you do not come to their house, sort their issue face to face, [they say] ‘I am going to go online, I am going to publicly blast you, humiliate you, and damage your reputation’, even though you are willing and able of resolving their issue,” she said.

Often the language “is sexually violent, uninvited and unwelcome,” she added.

She said while criticism over political policies was part of public life, personal abuse was not acceptable.

“You are getting comments about weight, comments about make up, how you look, how your hair is,” she said.